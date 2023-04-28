Baidu Unusual Options Activity For April 28

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $120,122 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $295,104.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $133.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 114.6 with a total volume of 823.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $133.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/15/23 $120.00 $58.8K 12 59 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $54.8K 169 20 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $125.00 $49.2K 269 64 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/28/23 $133.00 $40.3K 90 28 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $133.00 $39.9K 90 56

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 520,487, the price of BIDU is up 0.86% at $119.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $186.

HSBC has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Mizuho downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $190

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

