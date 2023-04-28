This Is What Whales Are Betting On Warner Bros. Discovery

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 14 options trades for Warner Bros. Discovery WBD summing a total amount of $969,311.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $15.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Warner Bros. Discovery's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Warner Bros. Discovery's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.5 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $15.00 $400.0K 13.4K 20.1K WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $12.00 $170.0K 265 1.1K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $12.00 $105.4K 265 1.0K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $84.7K 46.3K 752 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $13.50 $51.1K 2.8K 91

Where Is Warner Bros. Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,065,921, the price of WBD is up 2.79% at $13.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Warner Bros. Discovery:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $19

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

