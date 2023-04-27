Looking At Applied Mat's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat AMAT we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $529,482 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $283,296.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $145.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 1422.33 with a total volume of 3,917.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $124.0K 1.4K 179 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/20/23 $100.00 $120.6K 275 308 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $111.00 $95.2K 358 1.1K AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/20/23 $100.00 $59.9K 275 107 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $47.5K 4.4K 410

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,175,490, the price of AMAT is up 1.24% at $111.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Mat:

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $133

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

