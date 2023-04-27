AT&T Unusual Options Activity For April 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T T we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,799 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $567,899.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $19.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AT&T options trades today is 3057.0 with a total volume of 11,568.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AT&T's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $19.0 over the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.00 $143.8K 5.2K 401 T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $17.00 $86.0K 1.7K 7 T CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/12/23 $17.50 $63.5K 3.2K 2.1K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $19.00 $61.3K 2.4K 1.7K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $19.00 $59.5K 2.4K 943

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.00 $143.8K 5.2K 401 T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $17.00 $86.0K 1.7K 7 T CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/12/23 $17.50 $63.5K 3.2K 2.1K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $19.00 $61.3K 2.4K 1.7K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $19.00 $59.5K 2.4K 943

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,498,245, the price of T is up 2.06% at $17.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On AT&T:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $21

TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AT&T, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.