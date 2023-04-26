Looking At Texas Instruments's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $255,846 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $812,419.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $180.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $160.00 $372.2K 68 201 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $129.6K 1.0K 319 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $68.3K 11 0 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/28/23 $170.00 $52.5K 1.8K 533 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $167.50 $51.8K 2.5K 601

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,511,278, the price of TXN is down -2.91% at $164.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $159.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Texas Instruments, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.