Phillips 66 Unusual Options Activity For April 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Phillips 66.

Looking at options history for Phillips 66 PSX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $869,157 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $454,590.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $77.5 to $105.0 for Phillips 66 over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Phillips 66's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Phillips 66's whale activity within a strike price range from $77.5 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PSX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $105.00 $418.7K 1.2K 39 PSX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $92.50 $281.0K 922 167 PSX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/18/23 $105.00 $107.9K 703 0 PSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $97.50 $92.4K 400 228 PSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $90.00 $92.3K 983 150

Where Is Phillips 66 Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,656,197, the price of PSX is down -0.03% at $99.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Phillips 66:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Phillips 66, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Phillips 66, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $120

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

