ASML Holding Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,082,860 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $575,353.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $560.0 to $900.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $560.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $680.00 $216.8K 33 1 ASML PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $600.00 $193.2K 414 51 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $670.00 $170.9K 62 54 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $670.00 $168.4K 62 27 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $680.00 $131.3K 385 23

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 161,706, the price of ASML is down -0.46% at $624.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

