Newmont Unusual Options Activity For April 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Newmont.

Looking at options history for Newmont NEM we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $319,514 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $298,503.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $57.50 $99.3K 582 190 NEM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $40.00 $83.4K 641 1.1K NEM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $40.00 $67.6K 641 510 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $50.00 $59.2K 12.8K 649 NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $40.00 $57.9K 641 509

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,939,357, the price of NEM is down -0.55% at $47.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Newmont:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

