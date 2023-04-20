Looking At EOG Resources's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on EOG Resources.

Looking at options history for EOG Resources EOG we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $259,361 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $703,509.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $114.0 to $150.0 for EOG Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for EOG Resources options trades today is 104.91 with a total volume of 1,786.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for EOG Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $114.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

EOG Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $117.50 $129.8K 76 118 EOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $117.50 $114.6K 37 117 EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $117.50 $96.8K 76 281 EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $119.00 $95.9K 35 95 EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $117.50 $89.3K 76 363

Where Is EOG Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,717,414, the price of EOG is down -1.24% at $117.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On EOG Resources:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $144.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $141.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for EOG Resources, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.