Looking At Valero Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Valero Energy.

Looking at options history for Valero Energy VLO we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $411,143 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $152,746.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $150.0 for Valero Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Valero Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Valero Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $135.00 $78.9K 1.5K 50 VLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $140.00 $77.0K 928 40 VLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $120.00 $47.0K 449 59 VLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $125.00 $45.0K 623 555 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $125.00 $44.6K 623 564

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,739,852, the price of VLO is down -1.78% at $122.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Valero Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.