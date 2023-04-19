Constellation Brands Unusual Options Activity For April 19

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Constellation Brands.

Looking at options history for Constellation Brands STZ we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $144,790 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,193,430.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $270.0 for Constellation Brands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Brands's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Brands's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Brands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $235.00 $328.3K 1.7K 924 STZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $235.00 $283.8K 1.7K 2.2K STZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $235.00 $219.0K 1.7K 1.3K STZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $235.00 $141.1K 1.7K 1.7K STZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $235.00 $64.4K 1.7K 3.0K

Where Is Constellation Brands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 308,174, the price of STZ is up 0.2% at $227.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Constellation Brands:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $279.

TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Constellation Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $253.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Constellation Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Constellation Brands, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.