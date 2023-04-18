Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lowe's Companies.

Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $119,485 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $480,446.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $240.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/20/23 $230.00 $109.5K 365 4 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/28/23 $202.50 $84.0K 120 164 LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $240.00 $67.8K 151 157 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $52.3K 659 22 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $210.00 $48.3K 2.9K 80

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,468,421, the price of LOW is up 1.4% at $207.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Lowe's Companies:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

