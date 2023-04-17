This Is What Whales Are Betting On Agnico Eagle Mines

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Agnico Eagle Mines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $439,284, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $597,397.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Agnico Eagle Mines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Agnico Eagle Mines's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $60.00 $156.0K 998 403 AEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $50.00 $153.9K 1.7K 207 AEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $50.00 $144.0K 1.7K 487 AEM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $55.00 $94.5K 0 152 AEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $50.00 $79.9K 1.7K 307

Where Is Agnico Eagle Mines Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,759,300, the price of AEM is down -1.44% at $57.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

