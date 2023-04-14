Shell Unusual Options Activity For April 14

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Shell SHEL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHEL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Shell.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,500, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $304,311..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $70.0 for Shell over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shell options trades today is 1421.0 with a total volume of 5,045.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shell's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Shell Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $67.50 $57.1K 936 276 SHEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $70.00 $41.7K 570 1.1K SHEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $70.00 $36.8K 570 234 SHEL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $33.5K 764 50 SHEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $70.00 $32.0K 570 580

Where Is Shell Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,410,546, the price of SHEL is down -0.37% at $61.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

