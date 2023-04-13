This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lowe's Companies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Lowe's Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $538,553, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $58,725.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $220.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lowe's Companies options trades today is 996.5 with a total volume of 3,410.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lowe's Companies's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $200.00 $84.2K 930 0 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $200.00 $83.6K 930 200 LOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $200.00 $81.9K 930 200 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $200.00 $80.9K 930 400 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/23 $195.00 $70.2K 3.7K 1.5K

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,012,688, the price of LOW is down -0.5% at $198.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Lowe's Companies:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

