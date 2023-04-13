PNC Finl Servs Gr Unusual Options Activity For April 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PNC Finl Servs Gr.

Looking at options history for PNC Finl Servs Gr PNC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $422,169 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $345,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $170.0 for PNC Finl Servs Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PNC Finl Servs Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PNC Finl Servs Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

PNC Finl Servs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PNC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $190.9K 197 36 PNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $130.00 $112.5K 5.5K 23 PNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $120.00 $95.5K 274 323 PNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $131.00 $79.5K 4.1K 2.6K PNC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $125.00 $58.1K 1.2K 381

Where Is PNC Finl Servs Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,103,201, the price of PNC is up 0.56% at $120.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On PNC Finl Servs Gr:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on PNC Finl Servs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $137.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PNC Finl Servs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $151.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on PNC Finl Servs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PNC Finl Servs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $186.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PNC Finl Servs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

