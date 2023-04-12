Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRK

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Merck & Co MRK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Merck & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $281,243, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,212,146.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $92.5 to $120.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $92.5 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $110.00 $654.3K 4.9K 2.0K MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $102.9K 2.9K 1.0K MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $115.00 $94.2K 7.2K 1.9K MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $110.00 $83.3K 4.9K 2.4K MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $110.00 $71.4K 4.9K 2.4K

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,133,148, the price of MRK is up 1.15% at $113.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Merck & Co:

Mizuho downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $130

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Merck & Co, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.