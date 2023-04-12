Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADBE

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $583,698 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $190,527.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $325.0 to $440.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 430.1 with a total volume of 769.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $325.0 to $440.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $430.00 $269.6K 690 40 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $385.00 $87.0K 554 74 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $375.00 $72.4K 704 72 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/23 $375.00 $46.5K 580 296 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/23 $375.00 $43.5K 580 64

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 586,734, the price of ADBE is down -0.48% at $369.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $395

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $415

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $415

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Adobe, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.