This Is What Whales Are Betting On UnitedHealth Group

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group UNH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $99,000, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $795,586..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $460.0 to $525.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 1114.82 with a total volume of 735.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $460.0 to $525.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $470.00 $282.8K 135 47 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $500.00 $99.0K 145 50 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/23 $520.00 $86.4K 891 136 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $500.00 $76.0K 2.2K 32 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $460.00 $65.6K 111 8

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 759,700, the price of UNH is up 0.83% at $525.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Raymond James upgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $630

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

