Intel Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,293,580 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $3,504,878.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $57.5 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 8956.41 with a total volume of 36,194.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.0 to $57.5 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $31.00 $1.8M 1.9K 7.1K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $28.00 $352.0K 6.1K 4.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $243.8K 31.1K 485 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/26/23 $27.00 $200.3K 4 5.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $30.50 $194.4K 5.2K 1.8K

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,629,134, the price of INTC is down -1.02% at $32.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $29

Wedbush downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $20

Susquehanna upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $26

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Bernstein upgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $30

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

