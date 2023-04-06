Looking At Arista Networks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks ANET we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 100% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $126,003 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $271,975.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $144.0 to $170.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $144.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/23 $162.50 $68.8K 1.2K 1.2K ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $170.00 $55.8K 183 107 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $150.00 $45.6K 58 30 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $150.00 $45.6K 58 30 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $170.00 $37.2K 183 163

Where Is Arista Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,123,339, the price of ANET is down -2.04% at $159.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks:

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

