Lowe's Companies Unusual Options Activity For April 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies.

Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,829,648 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $392,304.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $210.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lowe's Companies options trades today is 1664.71 with a total volume of 16,687.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lowe's Companies's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $160.00 $1.2M 10.3K 12.2K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $160.00 $235.7K 10.3K 2.2K LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $195.00 $149.0K 2.0K 77 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $200.00 $67.8K 210 201 LOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $200.00 $63.3K 210 101

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,893,841, the price of LOW is up 2.02% at $204.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Lowe's Companies:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

