This Is What Whales Are Betting On Las Vegas Sands

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands LVS we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $390,110 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $608,114.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Las Vegas Sands options trades today is 2022.0 with a total volume of 7,750.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Las Vegas Sands's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $55.00 $126.0K 851 446 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $42.00 $81.1K 1.1K 59 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/06/23 $55.00 $73.4K 1.4K 968 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $57.50 $56.1K 61 132 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $57.50 $54.3K 512 75

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,464,526, the price of LVS is up 1.16% at $55.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Las Vegas Sands:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Las Vegas Sands, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.