This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $494,430 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,414,021.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $980.0 to $1500.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MercadoLibre options trades today is 140.0 with a total volume of 640.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MercadoLibre's big money trades within a strike price range of $980.0 to $1500.0 over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/18/23 $1210.00 $273.0K 164 24 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $1300.00 $252.8K 29 0 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $1200.00 $216.1K 854 24 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $1300.00 $172.5K 29 83 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $1210.00 $145.7K 164 8

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/18/23 $1210.00 $273.0K 164 24 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $1300.00 $252.8K 29 0 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $1200.00 $216.1K 854 24 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $1300.00 $172.5K 29 83 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $1210.00 $145.7K 164 8

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 143,466, the price of MELI is up 2.57% at $1256.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MercadoLibre, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.