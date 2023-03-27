Looking At Comcast's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Comcast.

Looking at options history for Comcast CMCSA we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $368,800 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $283,030.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $40.0 for Comcast over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Comcast options trades today is 7332.75 with a total volume of 16,678.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Comcast's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $37.50 $71.6K 17.2K 2.7K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $37.50 $70.5K 17.2K 340 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $37.50 $68.2K 17.2K 1.7K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $40.00 $64.8K 1.6K 1.5K CMCSA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $37.50 $52.8K 17.2K 760

Where Is Comcast Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,321,064, the price of CMCSA is up 1.34% at $36.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Comcast:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $44

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

