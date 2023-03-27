Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PANW

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks PANW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $285,414, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $468,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $143.33 to $190.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 1254.22 with a total volume of 4,386.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $143.33 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $145.00 $225.7K 467 381 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $185.00 $68.7K 2.3K 9 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $145.00 $54.9K 467 406 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $145.00 $54.6K 467 243 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $145.00 $53.8K 1.1K 1.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $145.00 $225.7K 467 381 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $185.00 $68.7K 2.3K 9 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $145.00 $54.9K 467 406 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $145.00 $54.6K 467 243 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $145.00 $53.8K 1.1K 1.0K

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,491,458, the price of PANW is up 1.3% at $194.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.