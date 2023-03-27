Looking At Oracle's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Oracle ORCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $155,500, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $665,303..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $95.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $82.50 $155.5K 833 500 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $82.50 $124.3K 3.1K 128 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $85.00 $123.0K 855 200 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $95.00 $84.4K 393 88 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $87.50 $83.2K 8.4K 316

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,484,434, the price of ORCL is up 2.37% at $90.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $104

Mizuho downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $116

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $96.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.