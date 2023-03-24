This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alphabet

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alphabet GOOGL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 96 uncommon options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,532,665, and 72 are calls, for a total amount of $5,723,238.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $140.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 5847.03 with a total volume of 156,618.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $544.5K 16.5K 1.1K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $125.00 $477.5K 1.8K 501 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/24/23 $94.00 $112.5K 4.6K 1.2K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/24/23 $94.00 $110.0K 4.6K 703 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/24/23 $94.00 $110.0K 4.6K 398

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,952,832, the price of GOOGL is down -0.15% at $105.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $132

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $123

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $115

Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $130

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alphabet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.