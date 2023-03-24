Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SCHW

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Charles Schwab SCHW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,554,559, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $976,440.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $66.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $66.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $52.50 $828.0K 4.9K 2.0K SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $52.50 $229.5K 188 255 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $50.00 $221.2K 753 107 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $56.00 $116.0K 562 402 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $60.00 $100.0K 1.6K 439

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $52.50 $828.0K 4.9K 2.0K SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $52.50 $229.5K 188 255 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $50.00 $221.2K 753 107 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $56.00 $116.0K 562 402 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $60.00 $100.0K 1.6K 439

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,096,295, the price of SCHW is up 0.08% at $52.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $67

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Charles Schwab, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.