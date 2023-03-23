Biogen Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Biogen.

Looking at options history for Biogen BIIB we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $176,000 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $469,154.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $300.0 for Biogen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Biogen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Biogen's whale trades within a strike price range from $270.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Biogen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIIB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $270.00 $107.8K 55 31 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $270.00 $90.0K 195 0 BIIB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $270.00 $68.2K 55 0 BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $295.00 $61.9K 13 58 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $47.8K 160 40

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIIB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $270.00 $107.8K 55 31 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $270.00 $90.0K 195 0 BIIB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $270.00 $68.2K 55 0 BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $295.00 $61.9K 13 58 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $47.8K 160 40

Where Is Biogen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 426,205, the price of BIIB is up 1.03% at $263.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Biogen:

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $325

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $325

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Biogen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.