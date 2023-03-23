This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cigna Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cigna Group.

Looking at options history for Cigna Group CI we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,292,052 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $348,299.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $280.0 for Cigna Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cigna Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cigna Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Cigna Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $363.6K 1.0K 120 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $280.00 $206.5K 40 31 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $240.00 $170.8K 3 192 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $257.50 $97.0K 27 95 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $66.8K 1.0K 326

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $363.6K 1.0K 120 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $280.00 $206.5K 40 31 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $240.00 $170.8K 3 192 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $257.50 $97.0K 27 95 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $66.8K 1.0K 326

Where Is Cigna Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,740,231, the price of CI is down -4.77% at $257.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Cigna Group:

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $370

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cigna Group, which currently sits at a price target of $370.

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $370

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cigna Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.