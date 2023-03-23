Looking At Albemarle's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle ALB we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,689,927 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $53,480.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $260.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale trades within a strike price range from $190.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $230.00 $137.7K 1.3K 53 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $190.00 $130.2K 63 90 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $190.00 $95.1K 94 151 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $190.00 $93.2K 63 156 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $190.00 $92.5K 94 28

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $230.00 $137.7K 1.3K 53 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $190.00 $130.2K 63 90 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $190.00 $95.1K 94 151 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $190.00 $93.2K 63 156 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $190.00 $92.5K 94 28

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 818,840, the price of ALB is up 0.83% at $217.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Albemarle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.