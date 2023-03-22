Looking At Intel's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $225,600 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $970,356.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $37.5 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.0 to $37.5 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $30.00 $325.0K 42.9K 5.6K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $30.00 $162.5K 42.9K 8.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/06/23 $30.50 $91.0K 71 3.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $31.00 $77.6K 16.3K 5.1K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $37.50 $76.1K 5.2K 300

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,807,135, the price of INTC is up 0.4% at $28.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Susquehanna upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $26

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $28

Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $30

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $32

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.