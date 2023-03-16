Ulta Beauty Unusual Options Activity For March 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Ulta Beauty ULTA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ULTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Ulta Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $388,295, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $422,081.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $410.0 to $700.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ulta Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ulta Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $410.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $700.00 $142.4K 137 116 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $500.00 $98.6K 139 23 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $520.00 $81.8K 39 25 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $510.00 $57.2K 572 85 ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $560.00 $54.2K 425 76

Where Is Ulta Beauty Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 404,417, the price of ULTA is down -1.43% at $516.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $636.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $575

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

