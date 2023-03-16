Walmart Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walmart WMT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Walmart.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $406,447, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $455,732.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $180.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 2863.21 with a total volume of 3,509.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $150.00 $136.6K 884 99 WMT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $150.00 $119.3K 6.4K 99 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $135.00 $92.7K 3.5K 143 WMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $155.00 $53.5K 3.1K 124 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $48.7K 3.1K 141

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,654,090, the price of WMT is down -0.52% at $138.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $170

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

