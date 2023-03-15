NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For March 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 105 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 81 are puts, for a total amount of $6,251,638, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,064,167.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $300.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 4528.76 with a total volume of 258,404.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/24/23 $227.50 $303.3K 2.2K 1.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $230.00 $222.7K 2.7K 356 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $220.00 $186.2K 10.0K 2.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $250.00 $184.8K 1.4K 1.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $120.9K 5.6K 17

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,206,650, the price of NVDA is down -2.19% at $235.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NVIDIA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.