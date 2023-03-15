Goldman Sachs Gr Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.
Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr GS we detected 97 strange trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 45 are puts, for a total amount of $4,167,388 and 52, calls, for a total amount of $3,387,752.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $380.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Gr options trades today is 805.17 with a total volume of 14,274.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.
Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|GS
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/16/23
|$360.00
|$273.0K
|697
|50
|GS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|10/20/23
|$305.00
|$202.2K
|12
|60
|GS
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/24/23
|$300.00
|$161.6K
|290
|464
|GS
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/17/23
|$305.00
|$122.5K
|759
|1.2K
|GS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/19/24
|$220.00
|$97.5K
|9
|50
Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 3,327,960, the price of GS is down -5.26% at $305.2.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.
What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr:
- JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $470
- Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $425.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.