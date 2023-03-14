Looking At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with REGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $315,120, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $534,854.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $630.0 to $900.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 331.18 with a total volume of 868.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $630.0 to $900.0 over the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $800.00 $360.0K 2.1K 200 REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $630.00 $131.0K 185 433 REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $630.00 $52.2K 185 195 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $800.00 $36.9K 87 6 REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $700.00 $36.7K 69 9

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 309,210, the price of REGN is up 1.13% at $760.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $1025.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $806.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $860.

EF Hutton downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $853

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $860.

