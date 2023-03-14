This Is What Whales Are Betting On Energy Transfer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Energy Transfer.

Looking at options history for Energy Transfer ET we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $876,300 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $508,635.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $15.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Transfer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Transfer's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $390.0K 16.0K 6.0K ET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $390.0K 16.0K 3.0K ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $15.00 $180.0K 19.0K 3.0K ET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $11.00 $96.3K 5.7K 3.0K ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $11.00 $93.6K 9.4K 1.4K

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,447,807, the price of ET is up 2.61% at $12.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Energy Transfer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.