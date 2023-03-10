Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NSC

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Norfolk Southern.

Looking at options history for Norfolk Southern NSC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $511,957 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $88,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $270.0 for Norfolk Southern over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Norfolk Southern's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Norfolk Southern's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Norfolk Southern Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NSC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $220.00 $175.2K 3.4K 394 NSC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $185.00 $78.7K 31 105 NSC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $210.00 $78.6K 669 73 NSC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $210.00 $40.9K 3.0K 207 NSC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/10/23 $220.00 $38.7K 476 82

Where Is Norfolk Southern Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,032,855, the price of NSC is down -0.76% at $211.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Norfolk Southern:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Norfolk Southern, which currently sits at a price target of $269.

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $255

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

