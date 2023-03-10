This Is What Whales Are Betting On Charles Schwab

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Charles Schwab.

Looking at options history for Charles Schwab SCHW we detected 41 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,197,070 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $3,223,213.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $100.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/31/23 $65.00 $1.4M 39 45 SCHW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $57.50 $410.4K 110 66 SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $225.9K 90 561 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/31/23 $65.00 $171.8K 39 5.9K SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $167.5K 267 262

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,011,294, the price of SCHW is down -6.83% at $61.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Charles Schwab, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.