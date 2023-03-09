Medical Properties Trust Unusual Options Activity For March 09

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Medical Properties Trust.

Looking at options history for Medical Properties Trust MPW we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,477,852 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $91,985.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $15.0 for Medical Properties Trust over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medical Properties Trust's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medical Properties Trust's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $12.00 $236.6K 34.6K 99 MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $10.00 $109.4K 100.9K 2.3K MPW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $10.00 $90.3K 36.0K 2.5K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/23 $8.00 $90.0K 74 5.0K MPW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $76.8K 10.7K 22

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $12.00 $236.6K 34.6K 99 MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $10.00 $109.4K 100.9K 2.3K MPW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $10.00 $90.3K 36.0K 2.5K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/23 $8.00 $90.0K 74 5.0K MPW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $76.8K 10.7K 22

Where Is Medical Properties Trust Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,769,914, the price of MPW is down -5.11% at $9.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Medical Properties Trust:

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $11

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Medical Properties Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Medical Properties Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Medical Properties Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Medical Properties Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Medical Properties Trust, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.