Looking At Zscaler's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.
Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 20 strange trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $518,950 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $528,640.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $280.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 545.0 with a total volume of 6,046.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.
Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|ZS
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/19/24
|$90.00
|$432.5K
|832
|500
|ZS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/17/25
|$280.00
|$59.9K
|612
|630
|ZS
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/03/23
|$126.00
|$46.4K
|136
|120
|ZS
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$230.00
|$39.9K
|108
|4
|ZS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/17/23
|$140.00
|$36.3K
|1.7K
|26
Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 1,059,251, the price of ZS is up 2.02% at $131.03.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.
What The Experts Say On Zscaler:
- Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $160.
- Needham downgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $210
- Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $148
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
