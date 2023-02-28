This Is What Whales Are Betting On UnitedHealth Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $222,681 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $770,542.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $590.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $590.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $470.00 $133.2K 52 67 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $480.00 $122.6K 595 106 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $470.00 $97.2K 241 66 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $470.00 $88.8K 52 107 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/31/23 $450.00 $45.9K 39 200

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 907,716, the price of UNH is down -1.48% at $476.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $605

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

