Unity Software Unusual Options Activity For January 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $323,068 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $572,916.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $70.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 1880.58 with a total volume of 9,169.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $35.00 $131.4K 4.1K 908 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $116.4K 384 14 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $109.5K 1.5K 285 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $71.0K 5.1K 99 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $47.7K 5.1K 1.5K

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,831,374, the price of U is down -3.35% at $31.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $19

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

