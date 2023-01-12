Simon Property Group Unusual Options Activity For January 12

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Simon Property Group SPG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Simon Property Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $136,127, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $366,907.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $125.0 for Simon Property Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Simon Property Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Simon Property Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Simon Property Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $120.00 $80.9K 8 0 SPG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $52.0K 1.8K 18 SPG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $51.9K 1.8K 63 SPG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $51.9K 1.8K 93 SPG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $51.8K 1.8K 78

Where Is Simon Property Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,261,104, the price of SPG is up 3.63% at $125.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

