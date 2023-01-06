Applied Mat Unusual Options Activity For January 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat AMAT we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $486,613 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $345,124.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $150.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $97.50 $253.4K 297 293 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $90.00 $88.0K 46 76 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $101.00 $61.8K 150 139 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $105.00 $61.5K 2.3K 77 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $100.00 $52.5K 780 85

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,390,534, the price of AMAT is up 6.16% at $103.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.