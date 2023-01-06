Zoom Video Comms Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zoom Video Comms.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms ZM we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,698,729 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $343,167.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $360.0 for Zoom Video Comms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Comms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Comms's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $384.1K 1.7K 359 ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $169.6K 7.8K 2.0K ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $144.0K 7.8K 2.8K ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $144.0K 7.8K 1.2K ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $144.0K 7.8K 1.2K

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,632,118, the price of ZM is up 5.67% at $69.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Comms:

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $80

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

