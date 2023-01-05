Blackstone Unusual Options Activity For January 05

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Blackstone BX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 7% bullish and 92%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $849,573, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $93,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $75.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $156.1K 1.7K 7.0K BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $137.8K 1.7K 1.3K BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $93.7K 768 251 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $83.3K 1.7K 3.1K BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $82.6K 1.7K 572

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,851,472, the price of BX is down -1.72% at $76.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $111.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

