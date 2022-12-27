Wynn Resorts Unusual Options Activity For December 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wynn Resorts WYNN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WYNN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Wynn Resorts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $165,318, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $544,488.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $100.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $84.00 $226.1K 3.1K 509 WYNN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $85.00 $84.6K 1.4K 100 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $73.6K 930 30 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $54.9K 5.1K 349 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/30/22 $84.00 $48.0K 405 312

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,276,822, the price of WYNN is up 5.85% at $85.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $91

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wynn Resorts, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.